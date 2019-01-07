KALIA Scheme: Odisha launches toll-free helpline for farmers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched a toll-free helpline to provide information to farmers on KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) Scheme.

Now, farmers can dial the toll-free number 1800-572-1122 to get ample information on the flagship scheme or register his/her grievances.

Through the KALIA Helpline, farmers can ask questions like how to process their application for inclusion in the KALIA Scheme, where the forms will be available, and where to put their filled-in forms etc. In case of doubts while filling up the forms, they can also take the help from the toll-free KALIA Helpline.

If the farmer’s name does not figure in the draft beneficiary list in display at the Gram Panchayat Office, he/she can apply using the “Green Form’’ available there. The form is available in plenty and farmers need not pay anything to anyone to get the form.

Similarly, a farmer, who is not eligible for the scheme can also apply for deletion of his/her name using a “Red Form’’, which is also available free. The State Government has also advised farmers not to take any help from a middle man for getting the “Green’’ or “Red Forms’’.

The KALIA Scheme has created a buzz among the small and marginal farming community across Odisha and thousands are visiting the Gram Panchayat offices everyday to join the scheme. The KALIA Helpline remains open from 7 am in the morning till 9 pm in the evening.

KALIA Scheme was launched by the State Government with an objective to accelerate agricultural prosperity and reduce poverty across Odisha. The State Government has also urged all the small and marginal farmers, cultivators, vulnerable agriculture households and landless agriculture labourers to visit office of every gram panchayat and join KALIA Scheme as per the laid down eligibility criteria.

KALIA BARTA UPDATE

KALIA Barta, an innovative information service by the Odisha Government to facilitate dissemination of information to farmers about the newly-launched KALIA Scheme, has added more than 1.64 lakh farmers till date.

While more than 12.65 lakh SMS were sent to people wanting to know about the KALIA Scheme, by this afternoon, more than 2.98 lakh people have so far visited the website www.kalia.co.in to know more about the new scheme for the farmers.