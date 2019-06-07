KALIA scheme: Odisha govt allocates additional Rs 3,234 crore fund

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today allocated an additional Rs 3,234 crore fund for implementation of the (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) KALIA scheme during 2019-20.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the Odisha Cabinet’s decision on May 29 to include 32.34 lakh additional beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme.

The beneficiaries will include small and marginal farmers, sharecroppers (actual cultivators) and landless agricultural households in the KALIA scheme, apart from the farm families already provided with financial assistance during 2018-19.

Out of a total of 75 lakh farm families to be included in the KALIA scheme, 50 lakh will be small and marginal farmers and sharecroppers while the remaining 25 lakh will be landless agricultural households.