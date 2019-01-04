KALIA Scheme: Farmers urged to use Green Forms for inclusion in Beneficiaries List

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has urged all small and marginal farmers, cultivators, vulnerable agriculture households and landless agriculture labourers to visit the office of every gram panchayat (GP) in Odisha and check the published draft list of beneficiaries under KALIA Scheme.

The KALIA Scheme, an innovative package for farmers’ welfare, stands for “Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation”. It was launched by Honourable Chief Minister on December 31, with an objective to accelerate agricultural prosperity and reduce poverty across the State.

The draft list of beneficiaries under the KALIA Scheme will be available at 6,799 gram panchayats across the State. After checking the draft list if the farmer’s name is not there in the draft list he/she may fill the “Green Form’’ available at the GP office and drop the duly filled form in the “Green Dropbox’’ after duly filling up the same with necessary details/documents.

In case the farmer wants to delete his/her name from the draft beneficiary list, then he/she may use the “Red Form’’ available at the GP office for exclusion of his/her name and put the form along with other details in the “Red DropBox.’’ In a similar way, a farmer/any person may also file an objection to the authorities concerned through the “Red Form.’’

An employee of the Government/Public Sector Undertaking and Income Tax Payee farmer or his/her spouse need to fill the “Red Form’’ and drop the same in “Red DropBox’’.

In case of inclusion or exclusion, a farmer can deposit the forms (Green or Red) by January 10 for Phase I. The draft list has already been there at all GP offices since January 2. It can be mentioned here that the forms received through the Green and Red boxes at GP offices, would be scrutinized for inclusion/exclusion at the appropriate level as decided by the Government.

KALIA BARTA UPDATE

KALIA Barta, an innovative information service by the Odisha Government to facilitate dissemination of information to farmers about the newly-launched KALIA Scheme, has added nearly 34,000 farmers till date.

While 2.18 lakh SMS were sent to people wanting to know about the KALIA Scheme, by this afternoon, more than 29,500 farmers have so far visited the designated website www.kalia.co.in to know more about the new scheme for the farmers.