KALIA scheme: Deadline for enrollment extended to Jan 15

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday extended the deadline for submission of application forms for enrollment in KALIA scheme till January 15. The first phase enrollment deadline was January 10.

Chairing a review meeting on implementation of KALIA scheme at the state secretariat here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the officials concerned to extend the deadline for five more days.

The Odisha CM has also asked the officials concerned to ensure that not a single beneficiary is left out of the state government own farmers scheme.

The decision has been taken after the farmers of Odisha showed much eagerness to join the programme, a press note released by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

During the review meeting, it was further decided to hold the second phase application for enrollment in KALIA scheme from January 25 to February 5. The decision for the third phase application process will be taken later, the press note further mentioned.