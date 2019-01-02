KALIA Barta adds over 20,000 farmers on Day 3

Bhubaneswar: KALIA Barta, an innovative information service, by Odisha Cooperation Department to disseminate information to farmers about the newly-launched KALIA Scheme has started adding more than 20,000 farmers on the third day.

Any farmer interested to get information on KALIA Scheme can register for Kalia Barta by giving a “missed call” to the Telephone No: 08061174222.

The farmer will automatically get registered with the Government database. All information about KALIA Scheme will also be sent to his phone number through SMS and Voice Calls from time to time.

It may be mentioned here that KALIA Scheme is a package for farmer’s welfare. KALIA stands for “Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation”.

This scheme was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 31 at the State Secretariat in order to accelerate agricultural prosperity and reduce poverty across the State.

Dissemination of information through KALIA Barta has gained great momentum as till date more than 20,000 farmers have been added through KALIA Barta and 70,000 SMS were sent to people trying to know about the KALIA Scheme.

Similarly, more than 3,000 farmers have so far visited the designated website www.kalia.co.in to know more about KALIA Scheme.

In order to get information about KALIA Scheme through WhatsApp a farmer can also register his mobile phone number through the website of KALIA Scheme – www.kalia.co.in. A farmer may also visit the website to know more about the new scheme.