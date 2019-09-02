Kalahandi king Udit Pratap Deo passes away

Udit Pratap Deo
Bhubaneswar: The king of old princely state of Kalahandi in Odisha, Udit Pratap Deo passed away following a prolonged illness on Monday evening.

The royal scion and former MLA from Junagarh assembly constituency breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar at 5.45 pm today. He was 71.

Born on August 21, 1948, Deo was the 32nd king of Kalahandi since October 8, 2001. He was the most illustrations king among the nagavansi rulers of Kalahandi.

Deo followed a liberal policy and was liked by the British Government. The British authority presented him an armlet studded with precious stones as a token of appreciation of his works.

Deo was an MLA from Junagarh constituency from 1974 to 77. In March 2014, Deo and his queen Padma Manjari Devi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

