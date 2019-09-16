Kalahandi & Bolangir varsities to get affiliated university status

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday decided to upgrade two new universities to improve the quality of higher education and strengthen the education system in the State.

Bolangir-based Rajendra University and Bhawanipatna-based Kalahandi University will have affiliated institution status instead of unitary in nature.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal of the Higher Education department in this regard on Monday, said an official press issued here today.

The State government had upgraded the government autonomous college, Bhawanipatna, on March 6, 2019, and Rajendra Autonomous College, Bolangir on March 2, 2019, as Kalahandi and Bolangir unitary universities respectively.

Following the order, about 65 colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University in Bolangir and Subarnapur districts will come under the jurisdiction of Rajendra University.

At least 240 colleges are affiliated to Sambalpur University. As a result of this order workload of Sambalpur University will be reduced and its efficiency will improve, the release said.

Notably, with up-gradation of Kalahandi University to the affiliated university about 50 colleges in Kalahandi and Nuapada will come under its jurisdiction. Presently, these colleges are under Sambalpur University.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rajendra College, the forerunner of Rajendra University was established in 1944 and Government Autonomous College Bhawanipatna was established in 1960.