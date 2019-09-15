Kala Bhoomi holds Workshop on Straw Craft Work

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Kala Bhoomi
14

Bhubaneswar: Kala Bhoomi conducted a Workshop on Straw Craft Work on Sunday as part of its Crafts Reimagined for experience through Absorption Trial and Engagement (CREATE) initiative.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited celebrates Engineer’s…

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Cuttack

4th Odisha tourism conclave on Sept 18 in Bhubaneswar

The natural material Craft Workshop was organised from 11 am to 1.30 pm today which was attended by participants ranging from excited newcomers to even more enthusiastic regulars.

Popularised by Pradeepta Kumar Nayak from Jirala, Dhenkanal straw craft has become a favourite with most visitors at the museum. In an attempt to stylize straw and customize their craft pieces, the participants cut and cleaned the straw, pasted it on a plain sheet which they can cut in designs and pasted on a black base to create personalized souvenirs to take home with themselves.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited celebrates Engineer’s…

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Cuttack

4th Odisha tourism conclave on Sept 18 in Bhubaneswar

1 of 846