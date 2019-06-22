Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s best opening with Rs 20 cr biz

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s new film, Kabir Singh, became the best opening of his career as the movie made an estimated Rs 20 crores on the first day of its box office business.

The movie that opened to mixed response from the audience released in theatres on Friday.

The love saga starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as the leading pair witnessed impressive footfalls both in multiplexes as well as on single screens. Kabir Singh witnessed a brilliant occupancy of 70 per cent on Friday, registering a huge opening for the film.

As per another report in Box Office India, the film received an excellent advance booking as well. The film received the third highest advance-booking this year at an estimated Rs 11.50 crore, behind Bharat and Avengers Endgame.

The remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the unusual love story has had huge hype around it since the trailer was released. The film is being widely talked about and Shahid’s performance is being hailed.

With Arjun Reddy a huge hit back in 2017, Kabir Singh was one of the most-anticipated films of 2019.