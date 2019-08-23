Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Kendrapara: In a shameful incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in Madhupur village under Rajnagar police limits in Kendrapara district.

According to sources, the matter came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint in this regard at the local police station today.

As per the complaint, the accused teenager boy lured the girl with chocolate and took her to farmland and sexually assaulted her yesterday. After the minor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, the latter lodged a complaint with the police.

The minor girl has suffered injuries on her genital and was undergoing treatment at Rajnagar hospital, sources said. On the other hand, police have started an investigation into the matter and interrogated the accused, sources added.