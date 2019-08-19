Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp: Hockey India names 33 players
New Delhi: Hockey India today named the 33 Core Probables list for the upcoming Indian Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp scheduled to begin on Monday, 19th August 2019.
The players will report to Coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus for the National Coaching Camp which will be held for close to four weeks, and will conclude on 14th September 2019.
The Core Probables will be undergoing a Training and Conditioning Camp, and the list includes Goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramengmawii, Defenders Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, and Parneet Kaur. While Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kiran, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur and Sushma Kumari are the Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp.
Among the Forwards, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora and Annu have all been called-up for the National Coaching Camp.
The Indian Junior Women’s Team is scheduled to play a 3-Nations Tournament later this year in Australia against the hosts and New Zealand, therefore the focus in the current National Coaching Camp will be on maintaining the fitness and rhythm, along with identifying the best players from among the Core Probables. “We have called up all the Core Probables for the National Coaching Camp keeping an eye on the 3-Nations Tournament that is scheduled for the end of this year. We will be focused on making sure that the players keep their fitness levels high, and are in the rhythm of playing intense hockey at the highest level. We will also have the chance to identify the key areas where we need to work on, and we have enough time together to make sure that we work on those areas before the Tournament in Australia later this year,” stated Coach Baljeet Singh Saini ahead of the National Coaching Camp.
CORE PROBABLES LIST:
GOALKEEPERS
1 Rashanpreet Kaur
2 Khushboo
3 F. Ramengmawii
DEFENDERS
4 Priyanka
5 Simran Singh
6 Marina Lalramnghaki
7 Gagandeep Kaur
8 Ishika Chaudhary
9 Jotika Kalsi
10 Sumita
11 Akshata Dhekale
12 Usha
13 Parneet Kaur
MIDFIELDERS
14 Baljeet Kaur
15 Mariana Kujur
16 Kiran
17 Prabhleen Kaur
18 Preeti
19 Ajmina Kujur
20 Vaishnavi Phalke
21 Kavita Bagdi
22 Baljinder Kaur
23 Sushma Kumari
FORWARDS
24 Mumtaz Khan
25 Beauty Dungdung
26 Gurmail Kaur
27 Deepika
28 Lalrindinki
29 Jiwan Kishori Toppo
30 Rutuja Pisal
31 Sangita Kumari
32 Yogita Bora
33 Annu