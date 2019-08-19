Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp: Hockey India names 33 players

New Delhi: Hockey India today named the 33 Core Probables list for the upcoming Indian Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp scheduled to begin on Monday, 19th August 2019.

The players will report to Coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus for the National Coaching Camp which will be held for close to four weeks, and will conclude on 14th September 2019.

The Core Probables will be undergoing a Training and Conditioning Camp, and the list includes Goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramengmawii, Defenders Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, and Parneet Kaur. While Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kiran, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur and Sushma Kumari are the Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp.

Among the Forwards, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora and Annu have all been called-up for the National Coaching Camp.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team is scheduled to play a 3-Nations Tournament later this year in Australia against the hosts and New Zealand, therefore the focus in the current National Coaching Camp will be on maintaining the fitness and rhythm, along with identifying the best players from among the Core Probables. “We have called up all the Core Probables for the National Coaching Camp keeping an eye on the 3-Nations Tournament that is scheduled for the end of this year. We will be focused on making sure that the players keep their fitness levels high, and are in the rhythm of playing intense hockey at the highest level. We will also have the chance to identify the key areas where we need to work on, and we have enough time together to make sure that we work on those areas before the Tournament in Australia later this year,” stated Coach Baljeet Singh Saini ahead of the National Coaching Camp.

CORE PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPERS

1 Rashanpreet Kaur

2 Khushboo

3 F. Ramengmawii

DEFENDERS

4 Priyanka

5 Simran Singh

6 Marina Lalramnghaki

7 Gagandeep Kaur

8 Ishika Chaudhary

9 Jotika Kalsi

10 Sumita

11 Akshata Dhekale

12 Usha

13 Parneet Kaur

MIDFIELDERS

14 Baljeet Kaur

15 Mariana Kujur

16 Kiran

17 Prabhleen Kaur

18 Preeti

19 Ajmina Kujur

20 Vaishnavi Phalke

21 Kavita Bagdi

22 Baljinder Kaur

23 Sushma Kumari

FORWARDS

24 Mumtaz Khan

25 Beauty Dungdung

26 Gurmail Kaur

27 Deepika

28 Lalrindinki

29 Jiwan Kishori Toppo

30 Rutuja Pisal

31 Sangita Kumari

32 Yogita Bora

33 Annu