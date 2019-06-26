Junior engineer lands in Vig net for amassing disproportionate assets

Jagatsinghpur: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday raided houses and properties of a junior engineer of Raghunathpur block in Jagatsinghpur district on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused engineer has been identified as Tribikrama Samantarai.

Acting on the allegation against the engineer, a team of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous raids at four places including the office and house belonging to him.

Sources said verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident is being carried out.

The raids were conducted following allegation against the accused officer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

