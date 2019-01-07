Junior engineer caught taking bribe in Puri

Puri: Vigilance sleuths today nabbed a Junior Engineer of DEO office in Puri district while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a lady teacher in a transfer case.

The arrested officer, identified as Chiranjan Khuntia, is posted as a Junior Engineer at the District Education Office in Puri.

Based on a complaint, the anti-corruption wing conducted a raid and caught Khuntia red-handed while accepting the gratification. The officials have seized the cash from his possession.

According to the complaint, Khuntia had demanded Rs 20, 000 from the lady teacher to get her transferred.

A case has been registered against the accused officer under relevant sections of the IPC, sources in the vigilance said.