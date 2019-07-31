Junior Engineer Caught Taking Bribe In Bolangir

Bolangir: A Junior Engineer (JE) of Puintala block in Bolangir district was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a person to settle a bill today.

The accused JE has been identified as Satyanarayan Tripathy.

According to sources, Tripathy has demanded Rs 12,000 from Sarpanch and Ward member of Khaliapali Panchayat to release a bill of Rs 1 lakh for construction of the concrete road in Michapali village under a Central government scheme.

A team of Bolangir Vigilance division laid a trap and caught the junior engineer red-handed while receiving the bribe amount from the complainant today.

The accused will be arrested and forwarded to the court while an investigation, in this case, is underway, the Vigilance department further informed.