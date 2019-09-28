Junagarh gang-rape case: Eyewitness also arrested for raping survivor

Kalahandi: Police today arrested the “prime eyewitness” of Junagarh gang-rape case, Lalindra Sabar, as the gang-rape survivor accused him to be the “main culprit” in the crime.

As per reports, Junagarh police today again recorded the statement of the gang-rape victim under Section 161 of CrPC. Based on the victim’s statement, the police today nabbed Lalindra and forwarded him to the court of JMFC.

The said prime eyewitness of the sensational gang-rape case, Lalindra, a bus driver by profession, came under the purview of the investigation after the victim told the media that he was the one who outraged her modesty first. She also threatened that said she would commit suicide if Lalindra is not arrested.

Notably, the girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jaring forest near NH-26 under Junagarh police station limits on September 14. Accused Lalindra was the one who offered the girl a lift on his bike on the pretext of dropping her home, but stopped near the forest where 5-6 persons dragged the girl into the forest and took turns to rape her, it is alleged.

The incident came to the fore after a video of the incident recorded by one of the accused went viral on social media.

Kalahandi police had arrested as many as nine persons for their alleged involvement in the gang-rape of the girl and circulating a video of the incident on social media.

As per the latest reports, Kalahandi SP will hold a press meet in this regard where police will uncover some hidden and unknown facts about the entire incident.