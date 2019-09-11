Jumbo rescued from canal in Dhenkanal

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Jumbo rescued
15

Dhenkanal: A wild elephant who got stuck in a canal under Mahabirod forest range in Dhenkanal district today, has been reportedly rescued by the forest department officials later in the day.

The matter came to light after the locals spotted the pachyderm stuck in the canal.

Related Posts

Six injured in wild fox attack in Keonjhar

Missing man’s decomposed body found in Kandhamal forest

Special Squads To Monitor Weight Limit Of Schoolbags From…

According to sources, the wild elephant had trampled one, Panchanan Mishra of the same locality early this morning today. After which, the jumbo was crossing the canal along with an elephant herd but accidentally fell into the canal and got stuck.

On intimation, Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The elephant was rescued and was later released into Mahabirod  Forest Range, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Six injured in wild fox attack in Keonjhar

Missing man’s decomposed body found in Kandhamal forest

Special Squads To Monitor Weight Limit Of Schoolbags From…

1 of 2,393