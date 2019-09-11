Jumbo rescued from canal in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A wild elephant who got stuck in a canal under Mahabirod forest range in Dhenkanal district today, has been reportedly rescued by the forest department officials later in the day.

The matter came to light after the locals spotted the pachyderm stuck in the canal.

According to sources, the wild elephant had trampled one, Panchanan Mishra of the same locality early this morning today. After which, the jumbo was crossing the canal along with an elephant herd but accidentally fell into the canal and got stuck.

On intimation, Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The elephant was rescued and was later released into Mahabirod Forest Range, sources added.