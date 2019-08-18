Jumbo herd runs amok in Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj: A herd of wild elephant strayed into a village under Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district, triggering panic among the residents.

According to reports, the elephant herd consisting of 22 pachyderms entered Sirimunipur under Dudhuani Range and damaged the agricultural field.

Resentment sparked following the incident as the panicked villagers fear that the herd might go on a rampage in the village by destroying farmlands and houses.

Meanwhile, forest department officials have reached the village and launched an operation to drive away the jumbo herd into the wild.

While the movement of the elephants is being constantly monitored, necessary steps to deal with the elephant menace are underway, the forest officials said.