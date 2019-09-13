Jumbo Herd Continues To Give Sleepless Nights To Villagers In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Presence of dozens of wild elephants Champua range in Keonjhar district has become a big concern for the local residents of villages under the forest range.

As per reports, the herd of 32 jumbos has been wreaking havoc in the area for past few weeks.

Besides, the pachyderm herd reportedly strayed Basudepur village and damaged crops in farmlands on Thursday. The pachyderms later destroyed two houses in the village. However, no casualty was reported in the menace triggered by the jumbos.

Sources said, at least 11 elephants are camping in Balibanda area, nine in Champua, nine in Bamebari and three in Joda. Reportedly, the herd frequently stray into human habitations during the evening in search of food and eventually destroy crops.

Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints the forest officials are yet to take any step to curb the jumbo menace. Meanwhile, forest officials visited the village today to take stock and also launched an operation to drive away the elephants from the human habitation.