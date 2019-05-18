Jumbo attack: 2 persons, including woman, killed in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate incidents of elephant attacks at Nuarugudi and Kanpur village in Keonjhar district.

The deceased were identified as Jaga Mallick of Nuarugudi village and Sanjulata Rout of Kanpur village.

According to sources, Jaga and his son were returning to their house at around 8 pm yesterday, when they confronted with a tusker midway. The pachyderm lifted Jaga with his trunk and later dashed him to the ground injuring him critically.

Although he was rescued to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

In a similar incident, the woman, Manjulata along with three others was headed to a mango garden near Salandi river when she came across an elephant, which then trampled her to death.

On receiving information, police and forest department officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Irate over the incident, locals staged a road blockade on Chhenapadi-Baula road protesting inaction of forest officials to prohibit frequent entry of the pachyderms into the area.