JSPL Barbil celebrates OP Jindal’s 89th Birth Anniversary

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) observed the 89th birth anniversary of late Shri Om Prakash Jindal, the visionary and founder of Jindal Group here on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, several programmes were organised at the pellet plant and Adivasi Vikas Samiti Vidyamandir, Serenda premises.

At the pelletisation complex, Executive Vice President and JSPL’s Barbil Unit Head Suresha G along with other employees offered floral tributes to the visionary industrialist and philanthropist, who was fondly called as Bauji.

Nearly 500 school bags and sweets were distributed among students of nearby schools in Deojhar gram panchayat to commemorate the day. On the occasion, some students recited self-penned poems on Shri OP Jindal.

In his address, Suresha G, said, “Bauji was an entrepreneur par excellence with highest standards of ethics, transparency and integrity. His work and journey remain as the eternal source of inspiration and guidance for all young Indians. He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the Indian Steel Industry.”

Later in the day, a meeting was organised at Adivasi Vikas Samiti Vidyamandir in Serenda. In her speech, Padmashree Tulasi Munda appreciated the social works and tribal development activities undertaken by JSPL Foundation in and around Barbil. At the end of event, sweets were distributed among the students of the residential school.

Among others, EVP (Commercial) SK Agrawal, VP (HR) BB Pradhan and DGM (CSR) Vargil Lakra were present on the occasion.

At Bhubaneswar, all the staff members led by Prashant Kumar Hota, EVP & Group Head (CSR & Sustainability) paid their respect to the revered soul. The Company also distributed sweets among students of School for the Deaf and Dumb at Palaspalli in the City.