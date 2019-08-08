Jr. NBA Global Championship: Indian squads suffer consecutive defeats on final day of pool play

Orlando: Pool play continued on Day 2 (August 7) of the Jr. NBA Global Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

This time, it was the Indian girls that took the court first. After a disappointing loss in Game 1 on Day 1, they began their game against their African counterparts in the right manner, leading 20-12 at halftime.

However, they had no answer for Africa in the second half, as they were outscored 45-16 in the last 16 minutes of the game.

For the second consecutive game, Muskan Singh was the team’s top-scorer with 11 points. Her teammate in the backcourt, Osheen Singh, who played the most minutes in the game, contributed across the board with five points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

After a few hours, the girls were back on the court for their third and final pool game. This time, it was against the team from Europe & Middle East.

After a close first quarter (7-15), the game ran away from the Indian girls. They were outscored 23-5 in the second quarter and failing to make up that deficit in the second half, they succumbed to a 23-62 loss.

Center Shomira Bidaye was the biggest contributor in this game finishing with seven points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

On the other hand, the Indian boys, after a win on Day 1, couldn’t do a lot in their first game on Day 2.

They were outscored 43-14 in the first half against Africa, eventually losing 21-63.

In their third and final pool play, the Indian boys were headed towards a win after leading 30-15 at halftime against Europe & Middle East.

However, they managed to score only 11 points in the second half while allowing 37, leading them to suffer their second consecutive defeat (41-52).

Kushal Singh’s double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds along with five blocks went in vain. Harsh Dagar also registered a near double-double of seven points, nine rebounds to go along with three assists, and three steals.