Jr. NBA Global Championship: Dwyane Wade hopes to see more players from India

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade hailed the Jr. NBA Global Championship for bringing talents from across the globe together. Speaking at the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the second edition of the event, he also said he expected players from India to become stars of NBA in the future.

“I understand that our game has become global and so much bigger. We want to make sure that we give the opportunity for players around the world to showcase their talent and also be exposed to other talents. That is why I’m an ambassador for this game. India is huge fan of the NBA and we want to see stars come from India to play in the league,” said Wade.

Talking about how the Jr. NBA Global Championship is helping improve the standard of basketball across the globe and specifically in countries like India where there is a lot of potential, the 37-year-old said, “I can see a lot of growth in the last two years. These individuals have become better. When these players see other talents from across the globe they have something to strive for.”

Wade retired from the sport at the end of the 2018-19 NBA season, but is keeping a close watch on the Miami Heat, especially newly-drafted Tyler Herro. “When the Miami Heat draft somebody, you got to know how they’re built. So, I already know he has a special build about him and now it’s just about what work he wants to put in to become whatever player he wants to become. He looks like he wants it,” added the three-time NBA All-Star.