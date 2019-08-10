Jr. NBA Global Championship: Both Indian squads suffer heartbreaking losses to Canada in quarters

Orlando: Day 4 (August 9) at the Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 tipped off Bracket Play at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Both Indian squads were set to take on their Canadian counterparts to tip-off their knockout round schedule.

Boys took the floor first and were down by nine at halftime. However, they fought back in the third and fourth quarter, to tie up the scores at the end of regulation.

In the extra four minutes played, the Indians were outscored 15-7, knocking them out of the tournament in the quarterfinals with a 56-64 loss.

Their guard duo from the NBA Academy – Harsh Dagar and Lokendra Singh – were the star performers. Both recorded point-rebound double-doubles and filled the rest of the stat sheet as well.

Dagar finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists while Singh recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Kushal Singh (14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals) and Dev Premi (four points, five rebounds, and four steals) were the other useful contributors in the game for India.

In the girls’ quarterfinal clash, they fell behind early, trailing 28-9 after the first quarter.

They couldn’t cut into that deficit through the rest of the game, eventually losing 26-65. Shomira Bidaye was the top performer with 10 points and three rebounds.