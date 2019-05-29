JP Nadda to take over as BJP President

New Delhi: The stage is set for Health Minister J.P. Nadda to take over as the new BJP President. The party chief Amit Shah is to get a cabinet berth soon.

Nadda is known as a master strategist in the saffron party. The party had given him charge of Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded polls.

Party sources said Nadda is expected to work in cohesion with Shah even after the latter takes charge of his cabinet portfolio in the new Modi dispensation.

With Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana going to polls in a few months this year, the saffron party wants Nadda to carry out the election strategies.

The forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi will be tough work for the new BJP president, sources said.

Reports said the 59-year-old Nadda is a Brahmin and a Rajya Sabha member. He maintains a low profile but widely known as a master strategist of BJP, party sources said.