Journalist murdered by miscreants in UP

Journalist murdered
New Delhi: A 55-year-old journalist of a local Hindi newspaper has been murdered by unidentified miscreants in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh today.

The deceased scribe has been identified as Radheshyam Sharma (55) of Siktiya Tola in Hata area of Kushinagar. Apart from being a journalist Sharma also taught at a private school near his village.

According to reports, some miscreants intercepted Sharma near Dubouli village this morning and slit his throat.

Police have launched a probe into the matter and trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder and the identities of the miscreants, reports said.

