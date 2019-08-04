Journalist death: Sriram Venkitaraman sent to 14-day judicial custody

Thiruvananthapuram: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was arrested on Saturday, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the death of Trivandrum bureau chief of Siraaj daily KM Basheer.

The 33-year-old IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was returning home after attending a party when the car he was driving rammed into KM Basheer’s bike in front of the Public Office Complex at around 1 a.m. As a result, he died on the spot.

Basheer was working as Bureau Chief at the Malayalam newspaper, Siraj.

Later, the Kerala Police arrested the officer from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment following the accident and charged him under Section 279 (Rash driving ) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.