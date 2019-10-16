Journalist attacked by liquor mafia in Gajapati

By pragativadinewsservice
Journalist attacked
Gajapati: Some miscreants suspected to be liquor mafia allegedly attacked a journalist with wooden planks in Chandragiri under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district last night.

The Journalist has been identified as Srihari Pradhan, working with a vernacular Odia daily.

According to sources, Pradhan was returning home last night when he was attacked by a group of miscreants near Chandragiri for his reports on illegal manufacturing of liquor in the area.

Following the sudden attack, Pradhan sustained grievous injuries. He was initially taken to Chandragiri hospital for treatment and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

Pradhan had recently written against the illegal liquor trade in the region. He also alleged two persons of threatening him if he lodges a complaint against them.

Meanwhile, Pradhan has urged the Gajapati SP to take necessary action against the culprits, reports said.

