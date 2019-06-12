Journalist assaulted by GRP in UP; video goes viral

Shamli: A journalist, who was covering a train derailment, was brutally thrashed by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel near Dhimanpura in the early hours of Wednesday.

The GRP personnel who were present on the spot, abused, kicked and beat up Amit Sharma. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

The journalist was seen thrashed by a group of GRP personnel led by SHO Rakesh Kumar. The group was seen repeatedly slapping and thrashing the journalist while he tries to reason with them.

Later the journalist associated with a news channel was put behind bars at the Government Railway Police (GRP) police station in Shamli.

He remained detained for the night while an order has been issued to release him on Wednesday morning. Another video of the victim narrating his ordeal from behind the bars is also being circulated on social media platforms. In the video, while the journalist is seen levelling allegation, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar is seen sitting on a chair outside refuting all the allegations.

The journalist told his colleagues who were protesting at the police station that he was being subjected to this torture because of a negative story he did on the railway police force.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and GRP constable Sunil Kumar have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.