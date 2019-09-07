Journalist alleges assault by cops in Capital City

Bhubaneswar: Tension flared up near Rajmahal Square in the Capital City after a journalist was allegedly assaulted and injured by some cops of the Twin City Police Commissionerate.

The injured journalist, identified as Abdul Gani, who works with a private news channel, was covering a face-off between some locals and police personnel here when he was allegedly assaulted.

According to sources, scores of locals halted a police vehicle near Rajmahal Square over the imposition of hefty fines under the new Motor Vehicle Act. Abdul was covering the incident when a few police personnel chased him and beat him up. He sustained injuries in his hands.

Notably, angry over the hefty fines under the new MV Act, locals opposed the on-duty police personnel who were frisking vehicles at the Rajmahal Square. In order to control the irate locals, the police present at the spot resorted to baton charge and the video journalist was caught in the middle of the tension.