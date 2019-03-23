Jolt to BJP as sitting Khariar MLA Duryodhan Majhi joins BJD 

Bhubaneswar: Sitting BJP MLA from Khariar and former minister Duryodhan Majhi on Saturday joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Majhi, who had quit the BJD in 2014 and subsequently joined the BJP, resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party last evening after being denied a ticket.

On the other hand, Brundaban Majhi, today resigned from the BJD alleging irregularities in the allotment of party tickets for the upcoming elections.

Brundaban has sent his resignation letter to the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Brundaban, who had won the Laikera seat as a BJP candidate in the 2004 Assembly elections by defeating former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal, had joined the BJD on March 13, 2009.

Sources said Majhi may rejoin the BJP soon.