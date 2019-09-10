Joint security team nabs 5 Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A joint team of security forces arrested five Naxals in the forest of Bandaguda in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police sources said.

Police sources said they were arrested on Monday by a composite squad of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and local police during a search operation in Bandaguda, Chipurbhatti, Pusbaka and Pegdapalli villages.

The ultras were identified as Punem Budhram (32), Rakesh Potam (21), Oyam Sannu (30), Tati Sona (24) and Madvi Basant (27), police sources said.

While Budhram was active as the head of Janata Sarkar group of Maoists in Pegdapalli village, others were working as lower-rung cadres, police officials said. They added that the Naxals were allegedly involved in various incidents of violence and loot.