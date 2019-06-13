Joint eviction drive clears encroachments near Kalinga Nagar, Unit IV market

Bhubaneswar: In a massive joint eviction drive carried out under the Central Enforcement Monitoring Cell (CEMC) today, unauthorised encroachments over the median near K-7 bus stop were removed at Kalinga Nagar under Khandagiri Police limits.

Listed under the CEMC eviction programme, the joint Enforcement Team consisting officer and staff of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police proceeded to the spot for removal of unauthorised encroachments over the road median area near K-7 Bus Stop Square, Kalinga Nagar, at around 10.30 am.

The requisition for the eviction was made by Deputy Commissioner, BMC on June 4. Under the programme 25 numbers of cabins, seven food stalls, four road-side restaurants, five bamboo sheds with polythene cover, five asbestos houses, four under construction houses and 12 sign boards amounting to 62 structures were removed.

For the eviction drive two excavators were engaged. The eviction drive was monitored by BDA Enforcement Officer-II Pramod Kumar Patro, BDA Liaison Officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty, IIC Khandagiri PS Anil Ku. Behuria, Zone ACP Prana Krushna Rout, one platoon of Gents APR Force and one section of lady police were present at site to maintain law and order during the demolition drive. Five enforcement squads of BDA and BMC were present.

Meanwhile, unauthorised construction near Unit IV Market area was demolished by the joint squad under the CEMC today. The temporary structure with iron frame and aluminium roofing sheets was demolished and removed from the location.