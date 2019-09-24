Joining US in war on terror was a mistake: Pak PM

New York: Pakistan has made ‘big blunder’ by joining US in its ‘war on terror’ after 9/11 attacks, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Khan said that the previous governments “should not have pledged what they could not deliver.” He was referring to former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf’s decision to support the US after the 2001 terror attacks.

The cricketer-turned-politician made the statement while speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York City.

Before the US invasion in Afghanistan in 2001, Pakistan was one of the three countries that had recognised the Taliban government in that country. However, following the 9/11 attack and the US invasion in Afghanistan, Pakistan sided with American forces against the Taliban.