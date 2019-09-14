Joined Maoist outfit at 8, hardcore cadre surrenders in Rourkela

Rourkela: A hardcore cadre of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the superintendent of police (SP) Rourkela on Saturday, about 12 years after he joined the outfit.

The cadre, identified as Mangal Singh Munda alias Alinder, hails from Bagoi village in Tamad police limits of Ranchi district in Jharkhand. Carrying a self-loading rifle (SLR), he surrendered before Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani and Sambalpur SP KV Singh.

According to police, Mangal joined the Maoist organisation at the age of eight in 2007 after being abducted by one Kishore of Kundan Puhan team. After joining the outfit, he went to Kolhan, Saranda and took arms training under the leadership of Sandeep and Prasant.

He entered Sundargarh district in 2013 and was involved in many gunfights with security personnel in Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh.

Mangal said he left the Maoist organisation due to constant threat to his life and frustration with the Maoist ideology. He expressed his willingness to join the mainstream of society and also appealed to other Maoist cadres to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream.