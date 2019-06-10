Johnson & Johnson reaffirms safety of its baby shampoo

New Delhi: In a major relief for Johnson & Johnson, the re-test of its baby shampoo confirmed that the product does not contain formaldehyde, a substance which causes cancer.

The company on Monday informed that the safety of its baby shampoo has been reaffirmed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)’s laboratories.

“We are pleased with the conclusion of the Rajasthan FDA, which confirms that Johnson’s Baby Shampoo does not contain formaldehyde,” the company said in a statement.

“This outcome reaffirms our own testing and the longstanding assurance we have that Johnson’s Baby Shampoo does not contain formaldehyde or any formaldehyde-releasing ingredients,” the statement said.

“Importantly, this is the result of the appellate laboratory, following a magistrate court order for re-testing, and overrules an earlier test result that was erroneous,” the statement further read.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the people who use our products, and our quality assurance process is rigorous – meeting or exceeding standards in every country where our products are sold,” it added.

Notably, the Rajasthan Drugs Control Organization on March 5, 2019 had reported presence of formaldehyde in samples of two batches of Johnson’s baby shampoo manufactured by Johnson & Johnson in India.

However, the company had rejected the finding and said its products do not contain formaldehyde or any ingredient capable of releasing formaldehyde. It had questioned the Rajasthan drug controller’s claim as well as the method of testing that led to the test results.

Since J&J challenged the finding, the shampoo was sent to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO’s) laboratories for re-testing.