John Abraham in Rensil D’Silva’s upcoming directorial

Mumbai: John Abraham has been roped for Rensil D’Silva’s directorial and the movie revolves around motorcycles. The movie is scheduled to go on floors from July this year.

However, the title of the film has not been disclosed yet. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

<>

IT’S OFFICIAL… John Abraham to star in a film that revolves around motorcycles… Not titled yet… Directed by Rensil D’Silva… Produced by Ajay Kapoor… Starts July 2019… Third film of John and producer Ajay Kapoor as a team, after #Parmanu and #RAW. pic.twitter.com/B1UDj3dJwH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019



</>

The actor, who raced on bikes in ‘Dhoom’, will be seen in action on motorcycles again. John is going to play the lead in the movie.

<>

A story that is close to my heart. Excited to kick start this journey with @ajay0701 and director @RensilDSilva. Shoot begins July 2019.@johnabrahament @KytaProductions pic.twitter.com/Mr9lw7myTF — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 27, 2019



</>

The movie will be produced by Ajay Kapoor and John himself. This will be the third film after Parmanu and RAW where John and Ajay will collaborate.