John Abraham in Rensil D’Silva's upcoming directorial
Mumbai: John Abraham has been roped for Rensil D’Silva’s directorial and the movie revolves around motorcycles. The movie is scheduled to go on floors from July this year.

However, the title of the film has not been disclosed yet. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

The actor, who raced on bikes in ‘Dhoom’, will be seen in action on motorcycles again. John is going to play the lead in the movie.

The movie will be produced by Ajay Kapoor and John himself. This will be the third film after Parmanu and RAW where John and Ajay will collaborate.

