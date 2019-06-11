John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to share screen space in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama

Mumbai: Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen sharing the screen in Sanjay Gupta’s yet-untitled gangster drama. Sanjay Gupta’s film will be set in the 1980s and 1990s and will chronicle the journey of the city of dreams from Bombay to Mumbai.

The fictionalised tale will involve key events like the closing of mills, murder of a key businessman, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity.

The yet-untitled gangster saga is produced by Gupta’s White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The movie will go on floors in July and is expected to hit theatres in 2020.

While Sanjay Gupta has collaborated with John Abraham in 2006 film Zinda and Shootout In Wadala (2013). This is the first time that he has joined hands with Emraan Hashmi.

Gupta’s last release Kaabil, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, earned over Rs 100 crore in India and was recently released in China.