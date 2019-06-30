Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner tie knot (Again) in France

Paris: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards, are married again in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday.

The wedding comes after they had a rehearsal dinner for which the newlyweds colour-coordinated in red ensembles. In the wedding, Sophie chose a white long lace dress with sleeves while the groom wore a black tuxedo.

Guests included sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner’s best friend and Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams, who was the maid of honour. Williams even rocked a stellar new bright pink hair colour for the occasion.

While Nick Jonas wore a tuxedo, Priyanka Chopra chose to wear a saree for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding.

Global icon Priyanka embraced her Indian roots with Desi Girl look as she chose to wear a pale baby pink chiffon Sabyasachi saree that had threadwork and a sexy blouse with plunging neckline. Nick complimented her look as he wore a black suit.

Turner and Joe have been in France for a week now, exploring Paris as they prepare for their nuptials.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first wed in Las Vegas on May 1 and got their marriage license that same day, which legally means they’ve been husband and wife for almost two months.