Joda Mahotsav in Keonjhar witnesses huge footfall

Keonjhar: The famous three-day long ‘Joda Mahotsav 2019’ was inaugurated in Keonjhar district by Odisha’s Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda last evening.

The festival was attended by cultural troupes who performed Odissi and various cultural acts on the first day of the event.

As per reports, food stalls featuring multiple cuisine foodstuffs are also present in the Mahotsav.

Besides, various self-help groups have also participated in the event.

The Mahotsav witnessed the footfall of thousands of visitors in the first two days. With the overwhelming response of the crowd, the event is expected to end on a good note, sources said.

A preparatory meeting was convened by Press Club of Joda in December last year for Joda Mahotsav. There was a consensus among the members present in the meeting to hold the function on January 6 and 7 to showcase the local tribal talents.