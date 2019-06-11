Jobra murder case: Prime accused nabbed

Cuttack: Malgodown police on Tuesday arrested the prime accused, Biswaranjan Mohanty, relating to the Jobra murder case in which a dreaded criminal Tapan Nayak was killed.

Following an intensive investigation into the case, cops launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused today. During interrogation, Biswaranjan Mohanty alias Happy confessed to his crime. Police also seized the weapon of offence and a motorcycle from the accused. The accused has been forwarded to court today, officials said.

Police said the gang war was the result of a rivalry between two groups of criminals who were at loggerheads over the fishing in river Mahanadi at Jobra Barrage since long.

Notably, on Sunday, Biswaranjan called Tapan out of his house around 8.30 pm and the two engaged in a heated argument over the dispute. Later, Biswaranjan stabbed Tapan inflicting grievous injuries. The accused managed to flee from the spot.

Locals rescued Tapan and admitted him at SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Monday.