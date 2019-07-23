Jobra murder case: Prime accused nabbed from Uttar Pradesh

By pragativadinewsservice
Jobra murder case
Cuttack: Commissionerate Police have arrested Muna Reddy, the prime accused in Jobra murder case, from Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

The accused, Munna Reddy, was apprehended following a special operation by Malgodown police.

Notably, on June 9, Tapan Nayak of Matia Mangala Sahi in Jobra area was allegedly attacked over fishing at Jobra barrage. Although he was rescued to hospital, he succumbed to injuries.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that the incident was a fallout of past enmity.

Earlier, police had arrested two accused, identified as Biswaranjan Mohanty and Balaram Patra in connection with the case.

pragativadinewsservice
