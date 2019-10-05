Job Fraud Racket: Nabarangpur Police Nabs Three From Bhubaneswar

Nabarangpur: Intensifying crackdown on a job fraud racket, Umerkote police today nabbed three key accused in the case from Saheed Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested were identified as Sagar Kumar Jena of Nuagaon in Jagatsinghpur, Sunil Kumar Ray of Pipili in Puri and Sujogya Kumar Guru of Gajapati area in Rayagada.

As per reports, the Nabarangpur police came across complaints of a job fraud racket operating in the Sadar and Umerkote area which has duped several youths on the pretext of providing jobs with high perks.

In compliance with the direction of Nabarngpur SP Nitin Kusalkar, Umerkote IIC Umesh Chandra Sahoo started investigating the matter by registered a case (175/19). A mastermind couple, identified as Ranjana Verma and her husband Ashish Kumar Patra, and their associate Anil Kumar Banerjee were arrested during the initial probe and forwarded to court on September 29.

Later, the police came to know that the job fraud racket operating in Nabarngpur and Bhubaneswar has its roots spreading to the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Koraput, and Malkangiri. Following this, the police intensified the operation to round up the members and the mastermind of the gang.

Special teams of the Nabarangpur police then laid traps in these districts and finally nabbed the masterminds from Bhubaneswar. The police also came to know that the racket has swindled nearly Rs 1 crore from people to open a head office in the state capital.

The modus operandi of the racket was to lure unemployed youths by making them members with minimal fees and promising to engage them as data entry operators and ICDS supervisors in government offices. After laying hands over the money, they used to snap contact with them, the police said.

The matter came to the fore after the racket defrauded money from one Goutam Pujari and his wife of Jharigaon village on the pretext providing them jobs. After the matter landed at the police station, the cops swung into action and arrested the mastermind couple while seizing many important documents and a laptop from them.