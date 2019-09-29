Job Fraud: Couple, Aide Arrested In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Police on Sunday arrested three persons including a woman for allegedly duping several unemployed youths of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in Umerkote area of Nabarangpur district.

The accused persons have been identified as Ranjana Verma of Umerkote, her husband Asish Kumar Patra and associate Anil Banerjee.

According to sources, the arrested persons had opened a fake placement agency named ‘Manabika Adhikara Committee’ in the district. They used to publish advertisements in newspapers and lure unemployed youths to apply for various jobs through his firm. They then duped the youths of lakhs of rupees and made a vanishing act.

To win the trust of people, the trio used to organise awareness camps in rural areas and invite noted personalities, government officials and local media persons as guests, sources said.

Some job aspirants lodged police complaints against the trio when they failed to get back their money, following which the trio was held. It is suspected that hundreds of youths from Keonjhar and Nabarangpur districts have fallen victims to the job fraud, informed Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar.

