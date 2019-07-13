J’khand lynching: No interim relief for trio who uploaded video on Tik Tok asking revenge

Mumbai: A sessions court on Friday refused to provide interim protection from arrest to three men accused of uploading an inflammatory video on mobile app Tik Tok of a lynching incident in Jharkhand.

The short video surfaced on the popular video-sharing app after the death of Tabrez Ansari last month.

The video purportedly showed some youths indulging in hate speech and were seen saying that if their son takes revenge for the death of Tabrez Ansari they shouldn’t call all Muslims as terrorists.

Hasnain Khan (21), Mudassir Shaikh (23) and Shadan Farooqui (23), all Tik Tok account holders, had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail days after Mumbai Police filed an FIR against them at the Cyber police station for promoting enmity with common intent.

The police charged the three men, who were said to have a large following on Tik Tok, under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.).

Their lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said police should also hold makers of the mobile app responsible. He said police also ignored the fact that the accused had in the past uploaded several videos calling for communal harmony and brotherhood.

Notably, Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob for alleged theft in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 19. He was also forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. He died three days later. Eleven people have been arrested in the case.