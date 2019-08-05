J&K turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah arrested

New Delhi: Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir–Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah–who were placed under house arrest, have been arrested, sources said.

The arrests came moments after Rajya Sabha passed the bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories–Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without a legislature.

Following her arrest, the PDP chief was taken to Hari Niwas – a VVIP state guest house from her residence where she was under house arrest.

The government had earlier revoked the state’s special status, provided under Article 370, via presidential order. The government also bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

Mufti, Abdullah and other mainstream Kashmir leaders were placed under house arrest since last night after the Union government decided to scrap the special statue to J&K.

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had lashed out at the Modi government for scrapping J&K’s special status and placing them under house arrest.

How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

