J&K turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah arrested

By pragativadinewsservice
J&K turmoil
New Delhi: Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir–Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah–who were placed under house arrest, have been arrested, sources said.

The arrests came moments after Rajya Sabha passed the bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories–Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without a legislature.

Following her arrest, the PDP chief was taken to Hari Niwas – a VVIP state guest house from her residence where she was under house arrest.

The government had earlier revoked the state’s special status, provided under Article 370, via presidential order. The government also bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

Mufti, Abdullah and other mainstream Kashmir leaders were placed under house arrest since last night after the Union government decided to scrap the special statue to J&K.

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had lashed out at the Modi government for scrapping J&K’s special status and placing them under house arrest.

pragativadinewsservice
