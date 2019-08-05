J&K tension: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address Parliament

New Delhi: While Government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 11.00 am when the House convenes.

The Union Home Minister will then make a statement in the Lok Sabha at around 12 noon today, reports suggest.

The opposition also geared up to corner the Centre over the current situation in Kashmir. Several parties, including the Congress, are giving adjournment notices in both the Houses.

The Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh and Manish Tewari have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue. Similarly, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran and CPI(M) leader AM Arif have also given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.

Jammu and Kashmir’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has, meanwhile, given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha. PDP Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gave the Zero Hour notice in the House over the Kashmir situation.

Modi also held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Amit Shah prior to the cabinet meeting at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Although no clarity has been offered on the matter by the Centre, it is suspected that the point of discussion was likely the ongoing security situation in the valley amid speculations of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

The scrapping of Article 370, Article 35A had been a major poll plank for BJP during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

In the interim, top political leaders of the state Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest, troops deployed across Srinagar and other adjoining areas and communication lines have been suspended.