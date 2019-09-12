J&K police seizes truck smuggling 6 AK-47 rifles into Valley

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
J&K police seizes truck
13

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police have seized a truck smuggling 6 AK-47 rifles into Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, according to reports.

Three persons were arrested in this connection. This is the second such attempt to smuggle weapons that has been foiled by the police recently.

Related Posts

INX Media Case: Delhi HC Seeks CBI’s Response On…

Change Of Baton: Harminder Pal takes charge as Odisha…

UP government offers for adoption of stray cows

Police sources said a major terror attack was thwarted when vigilant officers of Jammu & Kashmir police seized a truck carrying arms and ammunition in Amritsar.

The Kashmir Valley-bound truck was intercepted at Lakhanpur town of the state was coming from Amritsar.

The police have started investigating who were supposed to be the recipients of the automatic rifles and the identity the individuals who procured the weapons.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

INX Media Case: Delhi HC Seeks CBI’s Response On…

Change Of Baton: Harminder Pal takes charge as Odisha…

UP government offers for adoption of stray cows

1 of 6,530