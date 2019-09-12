J&K police seizes truck smuggling 6 AK-47 rifles into Valley

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police have seized a truck smuggling 6 AK-47 rifles into Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, according to reports.

Three persons were arrested in this connection. This is the second such attempt to smuggle weapons that has been foiled by the police recently.

Police sources said a major terror attack was thwarted when vigilant officers of Jammu & Kashmir police seized a truck carrying arms and ammunition in Amritsar.

The Kashmir Valley-bound truck was intercepted at Lakhanpur town of the state was coming from Amritsar.

The police have started investigating who were supposed to be the recipients of the automatic rifles and the identity the individuals who procured the weapons.