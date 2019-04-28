J&K police nab 3 JeM terrorists

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ultras from Budgam’s Wathora area, official sources said.

Police said they were involved in the attack on a police post in Chanapora area in Srinagar on Friday. One police man was injured in the fight.

Police have recovered one Chinese pistol, 2 magazines and 6 live rounds from their possession. The arrested terrorists are identified as Mushtaq, Junaid, and Latief.

The terrorists were nabbed on the basis of digital evidence.

One of the suspects who was already on police radar was picked up after the Chanapora attack, the police said and added that during interrogation he confessed and gave further details about the group.

SSP Mughal said that one of the operatives ,Junaid, first went inside the police post on the pretext of tracking the status of passport verification and then came back with Mustafa and opened fire at the lone sentry posted there.

Mughal said “The terrorists also tried to snatch the rifle of the injured sentry but had to leave it because the gun was clamped with a chain to his belt. In the meantime, the other policemen fired and they fled from the spot”.

Mustafa is a postgraduate from Kashmir University, while Junaid has been active in stone-pelting incidents in the valley.

The third one, Lateef , is an over ground worker (OGW) of the JeM and was helping the other two with logistics to carry out operations, police said.