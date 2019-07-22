J&K Governor clarifies his ‘kill corrupts’ statement was made in fit of rage

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday clarified that his ‘kill corrupts’ statement was made in a “fit of rage”.

Malik’s response comes a day after sparking a row for asking terrorists to kill those who looted Kashmir. He said he was frustrated due to rampant corruption here and the statement was made in fit of rage.

Malik admitted that as the Governor, he should have not made such a comment, but his personal feeling is the same as he said.

Many political leaders and big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here, he added.

Malik on Sunday said :”Why are you (terrorists) killing innocents? Why are you killing SDOs and PSOs? What will you gain by this?”

“If you have to kill, why don’t you kill the corrupt who have looted the country and Kashmir for so long? Has anybody of them ever died?” he said.

He made the statement at the inaugural event of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium in Kargil on Sunday.