J&K Governor asks bureaucrats to clear corruption cases speedily

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has asked the top bureaucrats to clear all corruption cases in the state in 10 days.

The order has come just a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Valley and took stock of the situation and had a long discussion with the Governor.

A circular issued in this connection said to speedily dispose of all the corruption files within 10 days. Malik has also asserted in the circular that acting against corruption in the state is important for good governance.

Shah made his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over charge of the ministry and reviewed the security situation in the state.

The Home Minister had reportedly favoured that in order to curb rampant terror activities in the state there is a need for crackdown against widespread corruption.

Media reports said the new direction by the Governor is in keeping with the instructions of the Home Ministry to curb terrorism.